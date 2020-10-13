WRENTHAM -- A local man was seriously injured when he was caught in a deadly chain-reaction crash on Route 93 last weekend that was set off by a wrong-way driver, state police say.
The 50-year-old man, who was not named, was driving a Mercedes C300 when the crash occurred early Saturday morning. He was taken by ambulance to Milton Hospital.
State police said they were notified about 5 a.m. Saturday that a vehicle was headed north on the southbound lanes of the highway. Troopers arrived to find a northbound vehicle, a 2008 Ford Escape SUV, had been involved a four-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.
State police say the SUV struck a southbound 2017 Ford Escape head-on and sent it into a jersey barrier, while the northbound vehicle rolled onto its roof and was hit by the Mercedes. The Mercedes was then struck from behind by a 2020 Kia Sportage.
The wrong-way driver, Stephen Zorn, 24, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2017 Escape, a 29-year-old Plymouth woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Boston Medical Center. The driver of the Sportage, a 38-year-old Raynham woman, was taken to Milton Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash closed all four lanes of Route 93 south for four hours. A fifth vehicle, a mobile crane, sustained minor damage when it hit some of the crash debris.
The crash remains under investigation, state police say.
