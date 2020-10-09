WRENTHAM — A local man arrested last year in a raid in which authorities seized a large cache of so-called “ghost gun” weaponry was sentenced Friday to serve 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
The term was part of a 2 1/2-year sentence imposed against Michael R. Roby, 39, in Dedham Superior Court. The balance was suspended for five years with probation.
Roby was arrested July 26, 2019 in a raid on his 5 May St. home by federal, state and local law enforcement officers. The home is near King Philip Regional High School.
Police seized five AR-15 assault-style rifles, a 9 mm Glock handgun, nine high-capacity rifle magazines, assorted ammunition, two silencers and five homemade explosive devices.
Authorities referred to the weapons as “ghost guns” because none had serial numbers and were not registered with any state or federal agency.
Ghost guns are often built from parts kits that include an unfinished firearm that the buyer can complete assembly of at home. The task can be easily accomplished with ordinary household tools, according to the state Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case.
Roby built the weapons himself and ordered two Glock selector switches, considered illegal bump stocks. The devices were capable of turning a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun he built into a fully automatic weapon that could mimic the firing action of a machine gun, according to authorities.
In 2018, Massachusetts became the first state to outlaw bump stocks, according to the attorney general’s office.
“Ghost guns pose a serious threat to public safety. They’re untraceable and are often made from easily obtained items, allowing people to circumvent our laws,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.
“My office is working with our partners in law enforcement to keep these deadly firearms off our streets,” she said.
Roby pleaded guilty to a 40-count indictment charging him with various crimes including unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a silencer, unlawful possession of firearms, possession of explosive devices and improper storage of firearms, according to court records.
The raid came after an investigation by state police and federal Homeland Security Investigations agents into weapons parts that authorities suspected were purchased online from China and sent to Roby’s home, according to court records.
Roby was arrested after he accepted a parcel package containing the bump stocks from an undercover U.S. Postal Inspector, dressed as a parcel package worker.
Two days before the raid, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the JFK International Airport mail branch in New York had intercepted the package, according to court records.
The case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn O’Leary of Healey’s Enterprise, Cyber and Major Crimes Division. The office’s Digital Evidence Lab assisted with the investigation of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.