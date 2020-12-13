WRENTHAM -- Musician and King Philip Regional High School graduate Nick Beltramini is giving the gift of music back to his high school.
Hoping to encourage students to play music during these trying times, the Wrentham resident and his band, "Slightly Tooned," will be part of a series of "alumni masterclasses" put on by the high school via Zoom.
Students in Wrentham, Norfolk, Plainville and Medfield elementary schools, King Philip and Medfield middle schools, and King Philip and Medfield high schools are taking part in the event.
Beltramini, who plays the saxophone, said his aim is to keep music students inspired to play during the pandemic.
He says he has nothing but fond memories of the KP music program.
“The music program has done so much for me, so it's the least I could do to give back," Beltramini said. "Forming a band was one of the best things I did in high school, and I would not have formed the band if not for the upperclassmen in the music program at the time.”
Now Beltramini points out he has the opportunity to inspire the next wave of music students.
The class will consist of a performance, a discussion about how and why to form a band, and a question-and-answer section at the end.
"Slightly Tooned," composed of all college students, plays jazz that expands into funk and rhythm and blues. With Monday's class being holiday-themed, the group has put their own spin on holiday classics which they will play during the performance section.
Following the class, from 7 to 8 p.m., "Slightly Tooned" will be putting on a live-stream concert to raise money and donate a portion of the proceeds to a local pandemic relief fund for musicians.
Beltramini is a student at Oberlin Conservatory of Music at Oberlin College in Ohio, the second oldest conservatory and oldest continually operating conservatory in the United States.
While at KP, Beltramini played at Symphony Hall in Boston and performed and toured with some of the most recognized high school bands in the country, including the 2018 All-National Jazz Band. He also was awarded the prestigious Louis Armstrong Award three years.
You can find more information about Beltramini's group and how to watch the live-streamed concert at www.slightlytooned.com.
