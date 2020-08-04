Both the Wrentham and Norfolk school committees will be meeting virtually Tuesday night to discuss plans for reopening.
Both meetings start at 7 p.m.
Items on the agenda include plans for reopening during the pandemic.
To participate in the remote Wrentham meeting, visit www.wrentham.k12.ma.us
For the Norfolk meeting, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
