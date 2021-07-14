WRENTHAM — Town officials say they are working to address the concerns of Wrentham Village Premium Outlets neighbors who complained about loud noise from RuPaul Drag Race shows last month.
Local officials received a handful of complaints about the shows, which went into the late night the weekend of June 18 to 20 in the mall parking lot. Some questioned why time and noise level limits were not enforced at such events.
Selectmen at their meeting Tuesday night discussed future permitting of such large-scale outdoor events.
“We reviewed the process of issuing the permit for the event and what happened at the event,” selectmen Chairman Joseph Botaish said. “During that weekend I fielded most of the emails and calls from the residents and we did our best to address the concerns at the time.”
Two residents phoned in during Tuesday’s meeting, which was closed to the public because of the pandemic.
“I feel the residents who were on the call understood what transpired and were glad to hear that the board is working on making the process better,” Botaish said.
Some residents pointed out there are curfews for concerts at area outdoor venues, including the Xfinity Center in Mansfield where shows have to end at 11 p.m. or acts are fined.
RuPaul Drag Race shows were also held last October at the Emerald Square mall on Route 1 in North Attleboro.
Contestants from various seasons of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” entertain with costumes and dance routines.
