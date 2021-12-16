WRENTHAM — Firefighters see bad things happen and respond to a lot of tragic circumstances, such as the drowning of a child earlier this year.
But last week, five of them were on duty when they got a call to participate in the miracle of life: the birth of a baby.
Last Friday, the firefighters received a call just before 4 p.m. for a woman who was possibly in labor, according to Fire Chief Antonio Marino.
The woman, identified only as a 34-year-old, was on her way home when she went into labor and pulled into a parking lot on Ledgeview Way off Route 1, according to the chief.
When rescue officials arrived, they got her into the ambulance, but the child couldn’t wait.
“He was delivered in the back of the ambulance,” Marino said.
The delivery went off without a hitch and the mother and infant were taken to a hospital, the chief said.
The crew that helped the woman and her husband were Capt. Patrick McMorrow, Lt. Matthew Sabourin and firefighters Devan Cornetta, Alex Acorroni, Michael Falter.
Acorroni is training to be a paramedic but the others are all paramedics.
Delivering a baby is one of the more rewarding experiences for a paramedic, who normally responds to fires, car accidents or other medical emergencies.
“When you do experience that or take part in it,” Marino said, “it’s pretty uplifting.”
