WRENTHAM — With the help of a state grant, the town has been diligently preparing for climate change, including creating a webpage with a map of potential spots for green infrastructure projects.
Last September the town learned it had received a $113,344 municipal climate resilience grant.
Awarded by the state Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program, the grants support cities and towns in identifying climate hazards, developing strategies to improve resilience, and implementing priority actions to adapt to climate change.
A webpage has been created to give local residents more information about local climate change planning and provide a place for those interested to ask questions and make recommendations, town officials said.
Visit tinyurl.com/yal6b85p.
On the page, residents can view an interactive map of areas in town that have been identified as potential locations for green infrastructure projects, which include those to improve or prevent pollution from stormwater runoff.
Residents can like a suggestion or offer a comment.
This map will help the town choose the best possible locations for projects that will be in a townwide Green Infrastructure Plan, officials said.
Besides a green infrastructure assessment, there will be community engagement targeting private property owners around the three major lakes in Wrentham, town officials said.
The grant funds will also allow the town to update local land use bylaws and regulations.
Wrentham is one of 66 communities and regional partnerships to have received action-grant funding in the latest round of applications.
Residents and businesses interested in getting further involved in the town process can contact Director of Planning & Community Development Rachel Benson at planning@wrentham.am.us or 508-384-5441.