WRENTHAM — Residents are invited to take part in a virtual forum Thursday to update the town’s master plan.
It will be the second public forum for “Vision of Tomorrow: 2030 Master Plan,” which aims to shape local decision-making for the next decade.
Last summer, more than 1,200 people responded to a survey to kick off the planning process. Since then, the Master Plan Steering Committee — made up of local leaders, town staff and staff of the town’s regional planning agency, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council — have been hosting focus groups, meeting with local committees and boards, and analyzing key housing and economic trends in Wrentham.
During Thursday’s session, the Master Plan Steering Committee will present the findings of the research and community engagement, housing and economic development goals, and potential strategies for the town to make progress on achieving the goals. Following the forum, the town will release a town-wide online survey to gather feedback on the goals and strategies.
“We look forward to engaging with our residents at this virtual forum as we seek to shape our town’s future over the course of the next decade,” Director of Planning and Economic Development Rachel Benson said. “This is just one of several opportunities that residents will have to offer their valuable opinions about the direction of Wrentham’s development, and we welcome any and all input from those who live and work here in town.”
The forum will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can RSVP by visiting the town website, www.wrentham.ma.us to get a link emailed.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting through Zoom with a computer, tablet or smartphone can call-in by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the ID number 95098675946.
However, given the presentation, interactive exercises and small group discussions that will take place, residents are encouraged to attend through Zoom if possible.
Anyone looking for more information or who has questions about the forum or the master plan can contact Benson at rbenson@wrentham.ma.us or 508-384-5400, ext. 5486.
To learn more about the project and view video recordings of past master plan meetings, visit www.mapc.ma/WrenthamVision.
