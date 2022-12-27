WRENTHAM -- School and town officials are moving to close the antiquated Vogel School and renovate or replace Roderick Elementary School.
The school district and town were informed last week that the Massachusetts School Building Authority has given initial approval for the state to help pay for the Roderick project.
State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the MSBA, and its executive director, Jack McCarthy, announced the board of directors voted to invite the Roderick School into the authority’s eligibility period.
School officials expressed enthusiasm over the news and for the school plans, which will take a few years.
"I am honored and excited that Wrentham is one of the 10 districts, out of a total of 54 applicants, MSBA invited into the Eligibility Period for a major building project," Superintendent Allan Cameron said in an email.
"I hope to work with MSBA to renovate or replace the Roderick Elementary School and close the Vogel School," Cameron said. "Partnering with MSBA on a major building project is beneficial to the district and town because MSBA will pay a significant percentage of the total cost and ensure the work is done to standard.
"We are at the beginning of a long process that will involve the entire community. I will work with the School Committee and Town Administrator to develop a plan for next steps."
During the 270-day eligibility period, the MSBA will work with the school district to determine the district’s financial and community readiness to enter the MSBA school building program.
The next step is for the school district to complete preliminary requirements pertaining to local approval and formation of a local school building committee.
“The Eligibility Period is a critical step in the MSBA’s process of evaluating potential work on the Roderick School,” McCarthy said.
Upon timely and successful completion of the eligibility period requirements, the district becomes eligible for an invitation into the feasibility study phase of the state school building program.
The Vogel School on Taunton Street includes an auditorium and several special classrooms and offices, and dates to 1935-36. It was a federal Works Progress Administration project.
Roderick School educates students in grades 4 to 6.
The last major local school project in town was the expansion and renovation several years ago of Delaney School, which is next to and connected to Vogel. Delaney houses pre-kindergarten to grade 3 classrooms.