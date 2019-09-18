WRENTHAM — Police say a customer at a local business recently turned in a bag of drugs along with a piece of paper towel with the alleged dealer’s name and telephone number written on it.
The customer at Interstate Travel Plaza on Route 1 turned in the drugs earlier this month. He said they were given to him by someone outside the business, Police Chief Bill McGrath said Tuesday.
The gas station attendant called police but the customer left and his identity is not known, McGrath said.
So, police put the evidence to good use by conducting an investigation that nabbed a suspect.
The police chief said the drugs appeared to be heroin and police followed up by posing as a “buyer” and calling the name written on the paper towel.
A meeting “buy” was arranged to draw in the dealer which resulted in the arrest on Sept. 4 of a suspect by Detective Robert O’Connell and Officer Derrick Cassidy. They were assisted by Sgt. Richard Mayhew.
Police identified the suspect as Raymond Arias Valdez, 25, of Providence. He initially provided an alias but police determined his true identity, McGrath said.
Valdez was charged in Wrentham District Court with two counts of distribution of heroin, possession of heroin, conspiracy to violate drugs laws and providing a false name to police.
“Evidence suggests the alleged dealer was giving away free samples of heroin, obviously as a means of creating new addicts or customers,” McGrath said.
McGrath also said police were contacted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after noticing Valdez’s fingerprints were checked through a nationwide database.
ICE told police the suspect was deported on April 16 after being arrested in Norwood on drug charges. Police believe he apparently illegally re-entered the United States, McGrath said.
