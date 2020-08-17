WRENTHAM -- Police responded to two violent domestic assaults over the weekend, arresting one suspect and obtaining an arrest warrant for the second who later turned himself in.
On Sunday, police were dispatched about 1:10 p.m. to Joe’s Rock Conservation Area on West Street for a domestic dispute in which a woman was allegedly thrown out of a motor vehicle after being physically assaulted.
The suspect drove off before police arrived but was stopped nearby and arrested. He was identified as Dana Joyce, 31, of Franklin, who faces charges of domestic assault and battery.
The other incident was reported about 11:15 p.m. Friday on Jenks Street, which led to a multi-agency search.
Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance that began in a vehicle, and when they arrived the suspect had already run into the woods, authorities said.
The female victim told police the suspect assaulted her outside the vehicle, banging her head against a stone wall and then choking her. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police searched the woods without success and obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell Baker, 19, of Bellingham.
The suspect turned himself in Monday at Wrentham District Court, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
