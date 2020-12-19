WRENTNAM -- Police say a seven-car crash over the weekend on Route 1 was related to drunken driving.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Friday when a car traveling north on Route 1 crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle, causing a chain reaction involving five more vehicles, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
Six people were taken to area hospitals but none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the police chief.
The driver who crossed the center line was arrested at the scene and charged with drunken driving, McGrath said.
The name was of the individual was not released.
