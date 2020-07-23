WRENTHAM — Police Chief Bill McGrath has hit the pause button on a controversial department Facebook post regarding police reform.
In a separate post, McGrath said he is waiting for the state Ethics Commission to review the page and “advise me if any laws are being broken and offer their guidance for future posts.”
McGrath said Wednesday he had contacted the commission and was waiting to hear back from a staff lawyer.
While many people “liked” his post, some people objected to McGrath calling out “leftist politicians” responsible for what he said was flawed proposed legislation on police reform.
“A few of you have expressed concerns that my comments on this page violate the State Conflict of Interest Law,” McGrath wrote in a post Wednesday night, adding that getting a decision “was not a bad idea.”
“Until I have an answer from SEC, hopefully soon, I’ve decided to refrain from commenting further on this post,” McGrath wrote.
The police chief thanked people “on both sides of this issue” for their comments.
“I love the input, debate and different points of view that make it happen,” McGrath wrote, adding that he would update residents as soon as the Ethics Commission staff contacts him with a decision.
The chief asked people who continue to comment on the post to be respectful of each other’s opinions “on this issue and all issues.”
“We can disagree passionately at times, but in the end, we share the same desire for a safer world, except with different ideas on how to get there,” McGrath said.
A spokesman for the Ethics Commission said he could not confirm or deny whether an individual has contacted the office or whether there has been an ethics violation.
However, a commission advisory appears to side with McGrath. It states that the conflict-of-interest law generally restricts public employees from using public resources in connection with campaign or political activity, except under limited circumstances.
An exception is a policymaker, such as a police chief, who has more leeway to take positions on matters “within the purview of or affecting their respective agencies.”
“This is because a policymaker’s use of his official title, public work time and other public resources for that purpose, if within the purview of or affecting his agency, is within his responsibilities,” the advisory states.
