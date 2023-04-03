wrentham april fools

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath posted a photo-shopped picture of this Lamborghini police cruiser on social media for an April Fools' Day joke.

 WRENTHAM POLICE CHIEF

WRENTHAM -- Police Chief Bill McGrath, who frequently injects humor and self-deprecating comments in his social media posts, got the best of some people on April Fools’ Day.

McGrath posted a photo of a 2019 Lamborghini on the police department Facebook page and on his Twitter page, saying he purchased it for the department.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.