WRENTHAM -- Police Chief Bill McGrath, who frequently injects humor and self-deprecating comments in his social media posts, got the best of some people on April Fools’ Day.
McGrath posted a photo of a 2019 Lamborghini on the police department Facebook page and on his Twitter page, saying he purchased it for the department.
The picture of the sports car was painted with the same gray color as the department’s cruisers and distinctive lettering.
“We forfeited buying a new police motorcycle, put another new Police ATV on hold and had to cut a few more corners in the budget, but after some negotiations with the dealer, were able to add this 2019 Lambo beauty to the WPD fleet!,” McGrath wrote.
“Great asset to the department for community relations, school events and parades, but also handy for traffic enforcement,” the chief said.
He would really have to use some creative accounting skills to cut that many corners in his budget. A 2019 Lamborghini sells for between $117,127 and $249,772, according to an online search.
Many readers caught on right away but McGrath said Monday that many irate people, including friends, relatives and others he did not know, messaged him and others posted on the page.
“People thought I lost my mind,” McGrath said Monday.
He finally confessed to his prank in a post Sunday after letting the joke simmer all day.
“This was a fun April Fool post! Most people caught on right away. Some forgot what day it was and bought into it for a short time. A few comments from justifiably offended taxpayers, who forgot what day it was, had to be “hidden” by Facebook for violating public decency guidelines!,” he wrote.
The police chief gave credit to Dory Acord, a dispatcher at the Metacomet Emergency Communications Center, for helping carry off his prank. Acord photo-shopped the authentic looking “new cruiser” while off duty, McGrath said.
