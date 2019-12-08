WRENTHAM — Traffic Thanksgiving night backed up into the center of town heading to Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and local police officials say they traced the reason partly back to Plainville Police.
“We immediately did have something go wrong,” Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath said, noting it was highly unusual for traffic to be backed up so far down South Street (Route 1A) that early and for that long.
“It quickly became evident there was nothing from 495 and Route 1 from Plainville,” McGrath said, noting what he learned from calls, emails and texts. “As a result, we had chaos on our end.”
McGrath informed selectmen this past week he learned shoppers using smartphones were being guided away from Plainville by the Waze GPS navigation software app operated by Google.
While the system accepts user-submitted travel times and route details, McGrath said that only goes so far, and that only higher authorization, such as from a police department, could have led to what transpired. He said he learned from Waze it was Plainville Police.
McGrath said he was eventually able to get ahold of Plainville Police Chief James Alfred, who addressed the situation with Waze, but by then, the damage had been done.
“There was heavy traffic all night long into Friday,” McGrath said. “They were reversing direction, making U-turns. It was a mess.”
The situation is a matter of public safety, the police chief stressed.
A fire engine reportedly had trouble getting up Taunton Street.
“It was a solid line all the way back to Plainville,” McGrath said.
“Thankfully no one got hurt,” Selectman Stephen Langley said. “It could have had a major impact.”
Alfred didn’t respond to The Sun Chronicle for comment on the traffic issue.
Meanwhile, Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet was going to connect with Plainville Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson to prevent a re-occurrence of the situation.
As for Black Friday/Midnight Madness, McGrath said those caught in traffic were a surprisingly peaceful lot, expecting hours-long traffic jams.
“The whole place was festive. You anticipate road rage,” McGrath said, noting shoplifting was one of the few problems and those incidents were comparable to other years. Other than the traffic tie-ups, “everything else went pretty well,” he said.
About 30 police officers from area police departments and state police and Norfolk County sheriffs were on details to help out with traffic and other matters related to the shoppers.
“We start months in advance, evaluating what we did and can change,” McGrath said of the prior year.
Selectman James Anderson retired as police chief and was replaced by McGrath.
“I know it’s a huge undertaking,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.