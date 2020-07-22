WRENTHAM — A Facebook post Wednesday by Police Chief Bill McGrath has some wondering whether he was a little coarse in his political discourse about police reform legislation on Beacon Hill.
The chief and others across the state are opposed to the legislation, which they say was rushed and should have had hearings to address the ramifications it will have on policing and public safety.
McGrath took to the Wrentham Police Department Facebook page about his opposition and urged others who are against it to call the Statehouse.
“This bill is being shoved down your throats by leftist politicians who failed to consult with police leaders in favor of pandering for votes from their extreme left constituents,” McGrath wrote.
His post drew 170 likes or loves and seven angry emojis, three wow emojis and 150 comments in 18 hours. The post was shared 56 times. Some people responded that they objected to the term “leftists” and McGrath engaged them and others in a discussion about the term and police reform.
When reached for comment, McGrath said, “I don’t perceive it as an offensive term or a negative one. I’ve heard people on the left side of the political spectrum refer to themselves like that.”
The police chief said he looked up the term online in various dictionaries. Dictionary.com defines it “a member of the political Left or a person sympathetic to its views.”
Regarding the post in general, McGrath said he called the state Ethics Commission about whether he violated any ethics rule and was waiting for a staff lawyer to get back to him.
A spokesman for the office, Gerry Tuoti, said he could not confirm or deny whether an individual has contacted the office or whether there has been an ethics violation.
According to an Ethics Commission advisory, the conflict of interest law generally restricts public employees from using public resources in connection with campaign or political activity, except under limited circumstances.
An exception, according to the advisory, is appointed policymakers have more leeway to take positions on matters “within the purview of or affecting their respective agencies.”
A police chief has a policymaking role as head of the department.
“This is because a policymaker’s use of his official title, public work time and other public resources for that purpose, if within the purview of or affecting his agency, is within his responsibilities,” the advisory says.
In his post, the police chief urged people who oppose the legislation to contact lawmakers because if it is passed and signed into law, “it is the public that will be at risk because effective policing will be impossible in many instances.”
“It is being pushed through in record time with little or no discussion at all. The bottom line is this bill will handcuff the police when it comes to doing their job. It will turn good men and women away from seeking jobs as police officers. It will send active officers packing,” McGrath wrote.
Some thought the chief was taking a political side.
“I was very disappointed at seeing officers in uniform take a political side and admonish those who may have a different ideology. I vote progressive and support police (it is possible, you know). If seeking broad support was yesterday’s goal, I doubt it was achieved. Please keep politics out of police departments!!,” one person wrote.
McGrath replied, “Respectfully, tough this is a controversial political issue, it is also a very important Public Safety issue that has a significant impact on policing. In the past, police have been asked to weigh in on many subjects and legislation related to Public Safety.”
McGrath said he has posted in the past about installing dividers on Route 1, the hands-free law, legalizing marijuana and other issues.
“I understand the political nature of certain posts is obvious, but ask that you consider the rest. I’ve been respectful and responsive to everyone regardless of what points of view they have. Thanks for commenting,” McGrath responded.
The chief said officers on his department have different political views and that politics does not matter when enforcing the law. He said a healthy and respectful exchange of views increases a person’s understanding of other views and helps a person develop empathy for others.
