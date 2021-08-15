WRENTHAM — Consider yourself forewarned if you are speeding on the streets of Wrentham.
The police department has created a new traffic enforcement section supervised by Lt. Mike Robillard, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
“The number one issue forwarded by citizens to the Wrentham police department concerns traffic complaints, including speeding, excessive noise, unlawful parking, traffic hazards and the list goes on,” McGrath said.
Previously, McGrath said, the police department has tried to address those various concerns on a shift-by-shift basis “squeezing in” traffic enforcement between emergency calls.
“Unfortunately, the volume of calls for service tend to overshadow traffic enforcement while complaints from citizens continue,” McGrath said.
The traffic enforcement section will help address the problem, according to the police chief.
Robillard will oversee the unit to assure the police department provides “as much attention as possible to resolve traffic issues,” McGrath said.
Robillard will coordinate traffic enforcement efforts during regular shifts, organize extra traffic patrols on a regular basis, target specific offenses such as school zones, crosswalks and cell phone use.
“With schools about to open, the timing for TES couldn’t be better,” McGrath said.
The goal of the unit is simple: To make the streets of Wrentham safer.
“Wave and say hello, but keep an eye on your speedometer, keep that cell phone out of your hands and keep your eyes on the road,” McGrath said.
