WRENTHAM — Local police headed off a caravan of cars at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets after receiving a tip that people in the vehicles “were coming to loot,” Chief Bill McGrath said Wednesday.
Officers blocked off the mall Monday, the day after rioting roiled the city of Boston, and when drivers in the caravan of 20 or so cars saw the police presence they drove off without incident, McGrath said.
The outlet mall, located off Route 1A and near Interstate 495, was closed at the time when a caravan came into the entrance.
After seeing the police, the caravan turned around at Uno’s restaurant and Dunkin Donuts and left without stopping, the chief said.
He said none of the vehicles was stopped by police.
Uno’s was open at the time and access was available to the public to enter.
Police blocked off the mall after receiving information from law enforcement sources and social media that the caravan was traveling to various locations, including Wrentham, McGrath said.
“We were told these people were coming to loot and they were possibly criminals,” he said.
The mall has private security and police are assisting them with patrols.
There were no reports of issues in North Attleboro, where the Emerald Square mall is located, or at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
Boston police arrested 53 people, including one from Attleboro and another from Plainville, during the worst rioting the city has seen since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.
Rioters smashed windows, looted stores and damaged more than 21 police vehicles. Nine officers were injured.
The riots followed peaceful demonstrations earlier in the day to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, the black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
