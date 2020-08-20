WRENTHAM — Police say the man who robbed the PJ Mart on Route 121 at knifepoint earlier this week was dropped off and picked by an accomplice in a car.
Police on Thursday released a photo of the getaway car, a silver or gray Nissan Rogue, and posted it on the Mass Most Wanted website in the hopes of identifying the robber.
Photos of the robber were released following the holdup.
"Have you seen the person, the clothing, the car? You don’t have to be 100 percent certain. And you can remain anonymous. We’ll check out every lead and understand some don’t pan out," Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a statement.
The robbery occurred about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The robber walked behind the counter, pointed a knife at the clerk and fled the store down Hancock Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, McGrath said.
Police say he was picked up by the getaway car on Hancock Street and made his getaway before officers arrived.
The robber wore a dark-colored hoodie and a mask that covered his face below his eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.
