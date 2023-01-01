wrentham police cruiser

A Wrentham police cruiser.

 Wrentham Police

WRENTHAM -- Police say a man either fell or jumped about 10 feet from a roof of a West Street home last month to avoid arrest.

Police were called to the house for a possible restraining order violation Dec. 12 and were told the man was in an upstairs bedroom, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.

