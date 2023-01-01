WRENTHAM -- Police say a man either fell or jumped about 10 feet from a roof of a West Street home last month to avoid arrest.
Police were called to the house for a possible restraining order violation Dec. 12 and were told the man was in an upstairs bedroom, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
When the officer went upstairs, the suspect had escaped out a window onto a roof. He either fell or jumped about 10 feet off the roof and fled into the woods, McGrath said.
Police conducted a thorough search of the woods with the help of a Foxboro K9 unit and a Wrentham fire department drone but did not find him.
Based on other information, it is believed the suspect made his way back to his car parked on a side street and drove off, McGrath said.
The incident is under investigation.
