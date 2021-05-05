WRENTHAM — Police are trying to identify a speeding motorcyclist who taunted officers before they broke off a chase Tuesday for safety reasons, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The motorcyclist altered his speed, slowing down and speeding up, and did U-turns “clearly trying to antagonize the police,” McGrath said Wednesday.
The suspect was driving a black “ninja-style” motorcycle about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at “dangerously high speeds” through Wrentham and area towns, the chief said.
At one point he was going about 70 mph and was last seen on Route 140 in the Thurston Street area before police terminated the chase.
The suspect had on a black sweatshirt, other dark clothing and a green-and-white helmet with the word “sniper” in white letters on the back.
McGrath said police broke off the chase because the motorcyclist was traveling at high speeds at a time when children were getting out of school and traffic was heavy.
Police are looking for anyone who has any information about the suspect’s identity or a surveillance camera that may have captured images of the motorcyclist.
Call police at 508-384-2121 or message them on their Facebook page.
