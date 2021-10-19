WRENTHAM – A Rhode Island man faces child pornography charges following a previous arrest for allegedly secretly videotaping women and girls in a bathroom at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
Jacob M. Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, an Amazon delivery driver, was ordered held without bail following his arrest Monday night at the Amazon parking lot across from the mall, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
He faces arraignment Tuesday in Wrentham District Court on 12 counts of possession of child pornography in what McGrath said was an ongoing investigation.
The charges are the result of a lengthy investigation that began on Aug. 24 after police received a call from customers at the mall reporting a person who appeared to be a man dressed as a woman acting suspiciously in a public women's bathroom, McGrath said.
During the incident, the suspect, wearing a blonde wig, allegedly entered the bathroom and entered stalls next those that women and girls, estimated to be between 12 and 15, were using, McGrath said.
The suspect fled the area before police arrived, according to the police chief, but was subsequently identified and arrested on a warrant Sept. 2 during a traffic stop on High Street.
The initial investigation revealed the suspect allegedly appeared to have a pen camera fastened to his sneaker. McGrath described pen cameras as easily concealed surveillance cameras that have the ability to record video and photos on Micro SD cards contained within the pen. The photos or video captured can then be transferred to any device, including cell phones and computers.
Guerrero was charged at that time with photographing an unsuspecting nude person, also known as the “upskirting law,” and was released on bail later the same day, McGrath said.
The police investigation into Guerrero’s alleged activities continued and resulted in police obtaining a search warrant for his personal vehicle and cell phone. The search uncovered sufficient evidence to secure a second arrest warrant for 12 counts of possession of child pornography, McGrath said.
The evidence obtained from the search warrant included 12 videos where the unsuspecting victims were either nude or partially nude, McGrath said.
Five of the 12 victims were under the age of 18. Of the victims under 18, several are estimated to be between 8 and 11, according to the police chief.
“In one case, the evidence suggests the suspect secretly recorded a young girl through her bedroom window as she undressed,” McGrath said. “This investigation is active and ongoing, including several law enforcement agencies in more than one state."
Wrentham police ask anyone having information concerning this case to contact Detective Robert O'Connell at 508-384-2121.
