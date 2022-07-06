WRENTHAM — Police are searching for two women suspected of breaking into the mailroom at the Point at Wrentham apartments and stealing residents’ packages.
Police on Wednesday released two surveillance photos of the women wearing masks commonly seen during the pandemic inside the mailroom and apparently taking packages on June 17.
One of the photos shows a suspect bending over, revealing a distinctive tattoo on her lower back.
Another shows a dark-colored car that the women are believed to have used to flee the large apartment complex at 50 Ledgeview Way, which is off Route 1 and Madison Street.
The break-in is being investigated by Detective Robert O’Connell.
The surveillance photos were posted on massmostwanted.org.