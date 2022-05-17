WRENTHAM — Police Tuesday night located a van reported stolen from a doggie day care in town earlier in afternoon with at least one dog inside the vehicle.
Pawtucket Police confirmed the van was located at 8:35 p.m. on Capital Street in that city.
"Van and dogs located. Dogs are fine," Police Chief William McGrath posted on Facebook about 9:15 p.m.
The van for Tail Blazers University was reported stolen about 3:30 p.m.
“At least one of their customers’ dogs is inside,” McGrath wrote in his initial post.
Linda Fernando posted on Facebook that her 6-month-old dog Tessie was inside the van.
The van was spotted driving erratically on Interstate 495 South near I-95 South and may have been heading toward Providence.