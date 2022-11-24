WRENTHAM -- Police will be enforcing traffic restrictions on Black Friday weekend as holiday shoppers descend on the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
The Route 1A mall opens at 6 a.m. Friday instead of the traditional midnight madness prior to the pandemic. The mall will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday, Green Street will be a one-way street and motorists will not be able to access Green Street from West Street unless they are a local resident or a mall employee, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
A detail officer will be at Green and West streets, he said.
Green Street will be accessible for all traffic in the opposite direction from South Street (Rt. 1A).
To increase parking at the mall, employees are being bused in from Wrentham Crossing, a vacant shopping plaza located across the street from the outlets.
“Wrentham and Plainville police will be enforcing road closures at key neighborhoods around the outlets and other areas as they have in the past,” McGrath said.
“Again, in spite of our best efforts, there’s no avoiding the fact we'll be attempting to manage extremely heavy traffic throughout the weekend,” the police chief said.
Motorists should expect congestion and backups.
“In all cases,” McGrath said, “we'll do our best to respond and resolve.”
Plainville police will also be restricting access to some streets off Route 1A in an effort to reduce the impact on local neighborhoods.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.