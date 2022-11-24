wrentham village outlets

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

 file photo/

WRENTHAM -- Police will be enforcing traffic restrictions on Black Friday weekend as holiday shoppers descend on the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.

The Route 1A mall opens at 6 a.m. Friday instead of the traditional midnight madness prior to the pandemic. The mall will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

