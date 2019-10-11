WRENTHAM — A local postal worker says he left work early Thursday morning to find swastikas soaped on his car doors and the words “Aryan Race” and “Hitler Lives” on the back of the vehicle.
Patrick Keenan, 53, a Norfolk resident, said Friday that his car was also keyed as was a co-worker’s.
Keenan said he believes the vandal or vandals struck at the post office because it is a federal building.
“I’m upset, not so much about my car. But for God’s sake, grow up,” Keenan said.
The incident was reported to police Friday morning and is under investigation, Chief Bill McGrath said.
“Any kind of hate language like this is a high priority for us. We will make every effort to determine the identity of who is responsible,” McGrath said.
The chief said police will check to find if there is any surveillance video that could assist in the investigation. He said anyone with any information is urged to call police.
In a phone interview, Keenan said he’s “100 percent Irish,” but when he saw the vandalism he thought of his father, a World War II Army veteran who helped liberate the Auschwitz concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.
“I thought of my dad and I just about cried,” Kennan said. “He saw so many people incinerated at Auschwitz.”
He said many young people do not know about the Holocaust while others do not believe the Nazis killed 6 million Jews.
“There’s a lot of people that, I don’t want to say are nuts, but that need some help,” Keenan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.