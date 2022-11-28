WRENTHAM YOUTH AWARD

Libby Lewis is recognized by the Wrentham select board as a Volunteer of the Year.

WRENTHAM -- A longtime finance committee member and King Philip student active with community service are the recipients of the 15th Annual Volunteer of the Year awards.

Andrea Sweed, who recently stepped down from the finance committee she chaired, and King Philip Regional High School senior Libby Lewis were recognized at last week's fall town meeting.