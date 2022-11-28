WRENTHAM -- A longtime finance committee member and King Philip student active with community service are the recipients of the 15th Annual Volunteer of the Year awards.
Andrea Sweed, who recently stepped down from the finance committee she chaired, and King Philip Regional High School senior Libby Lewis were recognized at last week's fall town meeting.
Lewis was nominated for the youth Volunteer of the Year award by Cheryl Rowe, the advisor for KP Cares, the community service organization at the high school.
Lewis has belonged to the group all four of her years at King Philip High, and this year is co-president.
Lewis has coordinated many service opportunities for students in the club, Rowe said, besides working with Friends of Foster Care and Adoption, Wrentham Developmental Center, and Pond Home and Gilly's House, both also in town.
For Gilly's House, which helps those with addiction, Lewis met several times over the summer with its representatives to see how she could help with their Summer Fest fundraiser. The student helped coordinate youth volunteers who ran various stations at the event.
"Libby is passionate about helping others and is always looking for opportunities to make life better for those in the Wrentham community," Rowe said.
The youth award is named in memory of Henry Carr, a KP graduate who had been active with KP Cares.
Sweed was nominated for the adult Volunteer of the Year award by Town Moderator Ed Goddard, who appoints members of the finance committee.
The finance committee plays a critical role in helping to maintain the financial viability of the town, Goddard noted, pointing out Sweed used her project management background to further professionalize fincom and took on the added burden of organizing the committee.
Sweed also worked closely with Town Administrator Kevin Sweet and the town's finance officials to ensure accurate budgeting and presentation of articles at town meetings.
She also served as chair of the town administrator selection committee that recommended Sweet for the job.
Goddard said he feels honoring Sweed "sends a strong message about the value of serving on town committees."