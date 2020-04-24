WRENTHAM — The town has reopened some of its conservation and recreation areas and their parking lots.
Joining other communities in Massachusetts, the facilities were closed in early April because of concerns too many people were using them without practicing social distancing.
It was a difficult decision, officials acknowledged, with nicer weather arriving and many cooped up at home away from school and work.
“People were packing the lots with cars and overflowing into streets. Then, groups of people were congregating in the lots, no face masks, no social distancing,” Police Chief William McGrath said. “We decided to close down for a period of time, let everyone get accustomed to the new world and re-assess.
“In general most people have adopted the habits of face masks and social distancing. We also hear a growing number of people ‘requesting’ we try reopening the lots, give it a chance and let more people enjoy nature walks again.”
The reopening, for now, includes Joe’s Rock and Birchwold Farm on West Street and Wollomonopoag Trail near Lake Pearl. All are open dawn to dusk only.
The parking lots will be open, but no congregating and hanging out in groups will be allowed in the lots or on trails. Also, if a lot is full and a vehicle is parked on a street, they will be ticketed or towed, the police chief said.
“Police will be checking and a civilian monitor will be making rounds,” McGrath said.
The Lake Pearl boat ramp off Elysium Street will be open as usual.
No groups larger than 10 will be allowed on town properties, and team sports will continue to be prohibited.
“If people don’t follow these guidelines, we’ll have to close the lots again because we do not have enough police officers to deal with individual offenses, especially if they’re happening on trails,” McGrath said.
Trout Pond off Taunton Street and Knuckup Hill remain closed as do playgrounds such as Sweatt Field. Public schools will decide whether to allow access to their grounds for walking, biking, etc.
The Wrentham State Forest on Taunton Street will remain closed and barricaded until the state Department of Conservation and Recreation decides to open it.
Also, the dog park off North Street will remain closed. The Wrentham Developmental Center owns this property and its staff maintains it.
“The dog park tends to promote congregating,” McGrath said. “We will consult with WDC staff about reopening when the surge subsides in Massachusetts.”
