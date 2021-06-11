WRENTHAM — A state trooper who is alleged to have assaulted his wife last weekend and was arraigned Friday on an additional charge of violating a restraining order, has resigned.
Michael Atton, 34, of Wrentham, was given a dishonorable discharge after handing in his resignation Friday because he is the subject of an ongoing internal affairs investigation, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
Atton appeared in Wrentham District Court earlier in the day to answer to the restraining order charge. A judge denied a request to revoke his bail but he was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.
His next court date is July 29.
Atton was arrested Thursday in Walpole after he violated the proximity restrictions in the restraining order in Wrentham, according to Wrentham police.
His attorney, Daniel Moynihan of Stoneham, said it’s a case of mistaken identity. A neighbor reported seeing Atton in his father’s truck near the woman’s home.
His father, Robert Atton, testified the photos don’t match his truck.
When he was arraigned last Monday on the domestic assault charge, Atton was ordered to have no contact with his wife.
The rookie state trooper was first arrested last Saturday afternoon and was subsequently relieved of duty pending an internal investigation.
During his court hearing Monday, Atton denied allegations that he grabbed his wife by the arms, placed them behind her back and threw her to the ground.
Atton testified his wife has a rare blood disorder that makes her bruise easily. He claims he was sleeping at the time of the alleged attack.
During a dangerousness hearing, Wrentham Detective Sgt. James Barrett testified Atton’s wife had bruises on her arms consistent with someone who had their arms put behind their back and other bruises on her legs.
Barrett also testified Atton’s wife told him Atton was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and stopped taking his medication in order to become a trooper.
Testifying in his own defense, Atton denied having a prior history of abusing his wife of four years, who he also claims has a drinking problem.
Atton pleaded innocent to domestic assault and battery and, along with being ordered to stay away from his wife, was told to get a mental health evaluation and continue taking any prescribed medications.
Judge Julianne Hernon rejected the prosecution’s request to hold Atton without bail and found they had not shown the trooper was a dangerous person.
Atton, a trooper for one year stationed at the Charlton barracks, was freed on $5,000 cash bail following his arrest by local police Saturday night at the Point Apartments in Wrentham.
Atton, who is formerly of Norwood, and his wife have two daughters and a son and have lived at the apartment complex since September.
One of their daughters is battling cancer and a GoFundMe campaign started nearly three years ago raised over $50,000 to help pay for her treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.