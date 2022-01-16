WRENTHAM — A local resident and businessman reportedly is considering running for governor.
Chris Doughty, a Republican, is said to be contemplating becoming a candidate to replace Charlie Baker, who isn’t running for another term.
Doughty, 59, who couldn’t be reached or comment, is mulling the state’s highest office, according to three people who’ve spoken with him, the Boston Globe recently reported.
He is said to be reaching out to party officials and political gurus.
Doughty is described as a moderate Republican and has never run for public office.
Doughty is president of Capstan Atlantic, which is situated on Cushing Drive in a small industrial park off Dedham Street (Route 1A), near the Norfolk line.
Capstan produces gears and other metal parts for Capstan Inc. of California.
Doughty is a Harvard Business School graduate, and it’s said his platform would be strong on workers and industry.
“I can’t confirm but I hope so,” state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, told The Sun Chronicle Sunday when asked about Doughty’s potential candidacy. “It would be great if the Republican Party had a strong candidate.
“I think as we come out of COVID, having a steady hand at the helm that understands the importance of strengthening economic development and cutting edge innovation so we remain a leader on the world stage is critical in our next governor,” Dooley said. “Now isn’t the time to elect someone that is more focused on redefining our Commonwealth with their political ideology than making sure we stay on course.
“We need a Massachusetts governor that not only celebrates our past successes but understands what it takes to build for the future,” Dooley added. “Chris is a complete political outsider and I think that would be a huge advantage in this political climate.”
Another Republican, Geoff Diehl, a former state legislator, has already set his sights on the governor’s office.
Diehl, who is viewed as an extreme member of his party and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, had run unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.
While Diehl has strong connections to state Republican leaders, other state Republicans have contended a more moderate Republican would have a better shot at governor in such a democratic state.
Other potential candidates in the bid to replace Baker include three Democrats, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, Harvard professor Danielle Allen, and state Attorney General Maura Healey.
Baker announced in December that he wouldn’t run for a third term, and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who had been considered a successor, also said at that time she wouldn’t be a candidate.
The election is not far off by political campaign standards — in November.
If Doughty does throw his hat into the ring, perhaps Wrentham is becoming an incubator for candidates seeking high-profile offices.
Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown was a town resident and selectman before running for the state Legislature and later U.S. Senate.
In campaign contributions, Doughty had donated $1,000 to Brown and to Dooley.