BOSTON -- A founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmaceutical facility responsible for a deadly meningitis outbreak was sentenced to 14 ½ years in prison Wednesday.
The sentence imposed against Barry Cadden, 54, of Wrentham, was significantly longer than his initial one of nine years, which was tossed out by an appeals court.
Cadden, who was president and co-owner of the New England Compounding Center, showed little emotion at his re-sentencing.
He was convicted of fraud and other crimes in a 2012 outbreak that killed 100 people and sickened hundreds of others.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Cadden's sentence last year and ordered the judge to re-examine whether certain enhancements in sentencing guidelines that call for stiffer punishments should apply.
The outbreak was traced to mold-tainted steroid injections produced by the company in Framingham.
The scandal threw a spotlight on compounding pharmacies, which differ from ordinary drugstores in that they custom mix medications and supply them directly to hospitals and doctors.
Prosecutors say the facility cut corners to boost profits, neglected to properly disinfect its rooms, shipped drugs before receiving test results and ignored warning signs that its production methods were unsafe.
Prosecutors had urged U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns to re-sentence Cadden to more than 17 years in prison.
“Mr. Cadden ran an operation full of fraud and opportunism that was so risky to patients and he profited well off of it,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Strachan, chief of the health care fraud unit in Massachusetts' federal prosecutors office. “He knew the dangers he was creating for patients in this country every time he got behind the wheel at NECC."
Strachan read aloud a letter from the mother of a woman who continues to suffer serious health problems and is confined to bed 75% of the time after receiving a mold-tainted injection. Laura Brinton's mother implored the judge to impose a longer punishment against Cadden, detailing the agony that her daughter and others have endured.
“My beautiful, educated, gracious, successful daughter has asked me many times why we didn't let her die,” Brinton's mother wrote. "I have told her we all hoped that living would bring with it restored health. How wrong we were."
After lengthy trials in Boston's federal court, Cadden and pharmacist Glenn Chin, who oversaw the facility's so-called clean rooms, were both acquitted of second-degree murder under under the federal racketeering law but were found guilty of fraud, racketeering and other crimes.
