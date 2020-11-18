WRENTHAM — There could be two new recreation trails coming to town.
Residents at a special town meeting Monday voted to fund planning and studying of the trails.
A total of 115 residents turned out for the nearly 2 1/2-hour meeting held in the auditorium of King Philip Regional High School.
Highlighting the 30-article warrant was a request for $100,000 from the Community Preservation Fund for a walking path project at the Rice Recreation Complex near Wrentham Developmental Center. Residents approved the money, which is earmarked for an engineering study.
The walking path has been in the master plan for the Rice Complex since 2002, according to Recreation Director Jeff Plympton.
“The path will go around the perimeter of Rice Complex,” he said, and will be made of either asphalt or stone dust.
The recreation department will most likely go after CPA funds next year to complete the project, he added.
Another request approved to tap into CPA funds was for $80,000 for a feasibility study for the Metacomet Greenway recreational trail project.
The Friends of the Metacomet Greenway is working to utilize the abandoned Old Colony Railroad corridor in Walpole, Norfolk, Wrentham, Plainville and North Attleboro as recreation and open space. The 17-mile rail trail would offer the potential for a diverse range of recreational trail uses, the volunteer group says.
The feasibility study will instruct the town on how best to locate the trail through town.
“The objective is to connect Walpole, Norfolk, Wrentham, Plainville and North Attleboro,” Plympton said, adding it could end up being a 5- to 10-year project.
Also approved with CPA money was a request for $54,200 for a bulkhead and storm door replacement project for the Housing Authority.
The Community Preservation Fund contains money from a property tax surcharge for the town having adopted the state Community Preservation Act that sets aside money for open space, housing, recreation, and historical preservation. A community preservation committee reviews requests for funding and brings them before town meeting.
Also, money for some building and equipment items known as capital items was appropriated, including for a mower for the DPW and an HVAC system for public safety for $187,754.
Funds for a new ambulance for the fire department and to cover costs of a new firefighter contract were also backed by voters.
A few zoning bylaw amendments also went before town meeting, including a noncriminal penalty of a fine for violations that calls for $100 for a first offense and $300 for a second and subsequent offense. Each day of a violation is considered a separate offense.
