WRENTHAM — The town’s annual election is Monday, and there is a new resource to learn more about candidates that is also aimed at increasing voter turnout.
The Wrentham Voter Guide is intended as an impartial grassroots effort that includes information from candidates along with an overview of the open positions.
Julie Garland, a member of the conservation commission who ran unsuccessfully for selectman last year, organized the guide with help from other residents.
“I wanted to create a voter resource that was easy to access and wasn’t tied to social media,” Garland said.
It’s a “new resource that may help voters to make informed decisions about the candidates who are running for various positions,” Garland said.
“This Voter Guide represents an effort to increase voter turnout by sharing as much information as possible about the election process, candidates, and open positions,” she said.
Local elections are the elections “that matter most, exert direct effects on our day-to-day lives because local officials’ decisions affect our schools, roads, public safety, and local businesses,” Garland added. “Your votes in local elections give you a say in who makes decisions that affect you and let your voice be heard.”
However, low voter turnouts have plagued Wrentham and most communities.
“Lack of information about candidates and the positions they hope to fill are among the primary reasons that voters do not turn out at local elections,” she said.
Garland said they reached out to every candidate who filed to run as well as those planning write-in campaigns to learn more about them, why they are running, and their social media/website/email connections.
The website also has photos of the candidates.
“Most candidates responded to our inquiries, which enabled us to share the information they provided,” Garland said.
She said she has printed copies of the guide and brought them to the senior center.
The website also has video of local Cable TV Channel 8 interviews of candidates.
“The feedback from folks in town has been overwhelmingly positive,” Garland said. “Another resident told me that the guide was the most information they’ve seen in one place about a local election.””
Several residents assisted Garland, checking links and testing the website on different devices. They included Erin Tobin, Joe Stewart, Donna Morin, and Krista Andberg.
“Folks have also contacted me from other towns about the process and are interested in creating guides for their towns in the next election cycle,” Garland added. “I think that people are hungry for a way to get information about candidates without wading through the comments and negativity that you sometimes find in an online forum.”