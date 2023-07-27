WRENTHAM — The town is marking its 350th birthday this year, and a Boston television crew will be on the common Friday morning to help with the celebration.
Boston TV 25 will be broadcasting live from 6 to 10 a.m. as part of the station’s 20th season of morning “Zip Trips.”
The station will highlight the unique aspects of the community that makes Wrentham, well Wrentham.
Community members are encouraged to attend the live broadcast to show their town pride and see the behind-the-scenes action.
The broadcast will feature several interviews, performances and more.
Town Administrator Kevin Sweet, select board Chair Joseph Botaish, and Town Moderator Edward Goddard, co-chair of the 350th Anniversary Committee, will be among those interviewed.
“Wrentham, Oh Wrentham” will be performed by the Wrentham Elementary School Chorus. The song, composed for the 350th birthday, was sung by the students at the June annual town meeting.
The students will be led by music teacher Melanie Mariotti. The song’s music was written by local musician and school instructional aide Mike McGuire with lyrics by anniversary committee member Grey Almeida, Julia Haney of local music studio The Music Box, and McGuire.
There will also be several sponsor pop-up tents for attendees to browse.
Residents may have noticed Litsa Pappas, a Boston 25 reporter, visiting the town last month to film various locations for the segment.
“This event perfectly coincides with our town’s 350th anniversary and is yet another opportunity for our community members to come together to celebrate all the great aspects of living and working in the Town of Wrentham,” Sweet said. “We greatly look forward to hosting the Boston 25 crew and hope to have a huge community turnout.”
The town was selected along with seven other communities after an audience vote in which thousands of people participated.
The town will close David Brown Way and Common Street for Friday’s event.
Spectator parking will be available at the following locations: Town Hall, 79 South St.; Original Congregational Church across from the common; St. Mary’s Church, 130 South St. (in a designated area); Delaney Elementary School, 120 Taunton St.; and the Senior Center, 400 Taunton St. A shuttle bus will be available from the senior center to the town common from 8 to 10 a.m.
Residents are reminded the municipal center lot is under construction.