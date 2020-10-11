FRANKLIN — A SWAT team officer was struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by a man who fired several rounds at an armored police vehicle before being taken into custody on Sunday.
The officer was not injured by the ricochet and did not require medical treatment.
Franklin police received a 911 call indicating a man was undergoing a mental health crisis at the Spruce Pond Condominium complex. He was reportedly armed with a handgun and threatening to harm himself or anyone who approached.
Franklin police set up a perimeter around the building, called in additional resources, including Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council’s SWAT team and made contact with the individual.
During the incident, the male party fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the armored truck containing the SWAT officers, police said.
SWAT officers were then able to subdue the man from inside the armored vehicle utilizing less than lethal munitions, a Taser and a K9 team.
The man was taken into custody while still in possession of the firearm. He was being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. The incident is still under investigation, police said.
Due to the incident, Wrentham residents mistakenly received a shelter in place order, due to a “geofencing process that alerted some of our residents,” Wrentham police said.
