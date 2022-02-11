WRENTHAM — A four-way contest for just one seat on the local school committee is shaping up for the April 4 annual town election.
Four residents have taken out nomination papers for a three-year seat on the ballot. They are Lauryn Bakesly, Cynthia Fuller, Paul Lashway and Cynthia Foley. The seat is filled by longtime member Eric Greenberg.
The deadline to return papers is Monday.
There is also no lack of interest in the board of selectmen as conservation commission member Julie Garland and finance committee member William Harrington previously pulled candidacy papers along with board member Joseph Botaish, who would be running for a fifth term. Harrington and Garland have returned papers.
Selectman Stephen Langley is not running for a sixth three-year term.
Board of health member Peter Roman has taken out papers for a three-year term.
The planning board has two three-year seats up, and incumbents James Lawrence and Michael McKnight have taken out papers along with Spencer Dickinson.
Assessor Irene Levesque has taken out papers for another three-year term. Nobody has taken out papers for a one-year board of assessors seat.
Returning papers are Town Clerk Cindy Thompson for another three-year term and Edward Goddard for another one-year town moderator stint.
For Fiske Library board of trustees, board members Suzanne Bove and Lori Yarworth have taken out papers, with Bove returning them.
Besides those two three-year seats, there is an opening for a one-year trustees slot held by Robert Casavant.
Housing authority member Carol Mollica, the town’s former longtime town clerk, has taken out papers for a five-year housing authority spot.
And for three three-year constable posts, Stephen Hamlin and Michael Galasso have taken out papers for re-election, with Hamlin returning them. The third constable position is held by Michael Abril.
The signatures of at least 50 registered voters are required on nomination papers, which are available from the town clerk’s office.