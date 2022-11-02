WRENTHAM -- A local sober home for men has been awarded a $5,000 grant to help residents during their recovery by covering a portion of rent, transportation and meal expenses.
Gilly’s House, a non-profit residential program for men fighting alcohol and drug addiction, was awarded the grant by RIZE Massachusetts.
RIZE is an independent non-profit foundation committed to helping those with opioid use disorder recover from their addition.
The organization says it wants to achieve “zero stigma and zero deaths” and end the opioid epidemic in the state.
Gilly’s House, at 1022 West St., is one of 17 non-profits to receive grants from RIZE, which donated nearly $85,000 to help organizations fight the opioid epidemic.
