WRENTHAM -- Don't want to lose your shirt?
Then police say just ignore and delete if you receive a text from an unknown person offering to sell Wrentham or other police shirts.
Wrentham police said they have received a few reports about people receiving text messages from an unknown person claiming to be selling police shirts. State police on Wednesday also warned about the scam in a Facebook post on its site.
“This is a scam. Wrentham police are not selling any shirts. Simply delete,” local police said in a statement.
The state police stated that "people are receiving texts that purport to be from MSP or other police departments that are offering $10 off of the sale of t-shirts by clicking an attached link. These texts are fraudulent.
"Please remember that the MSP would not text citizens. These texts are not affiliated with us in anyway. Also remember to never click links that look suspicious, as doing so could lead to computer viruses. If you are receiving these text messages, please ignore or delete them."