WRENTHAM
It’s official.
They’re going to call him Cruiser.
Students at the Delaney and Roderick elementary schools voted for the name for the town’s new community resource puppy, and local police announced it Monday in a video posted on their Facebook Page.
The English cream golden retriever was one of four support dogs given recently to police departments by Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
After a couple of months of training, Cruiser will hit the streets, visiting schools, the town’s senior center and nursing homes, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
Cruiser will comfort students, senior citizens or anyone else who may need a furry companion in times of crisis, according to police.
The puppies were purchased by Morrissey’s office from Golden Opportunities for Independence in Walpole, a nonprofit run by volunteers.
The group breeds and trains service dogs.
