WRENTHAM — A local teenager seriously injured in a dirt bike accident on an old railroad bed off Wampum Corner remained in critical condition Monday, a Hasbro Children’s Hospital spokesperson said.
Adam King, 18, was brought to the Providence facility following the Friday afternoon accident.
He was riding his dirt bike when it struck a metal gate that crosses the old railroad bed, which runs from Boston to Providence and is popular among dirt bikers and others.
He was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time, Police Chief Bill McGrath said, adding that glare from the sun likely prevented King from being able to see the gate.
“For generations (the path) has been used by ATVs, dirt bikes, motorcycles and people who like walking on it,” McGrath said.
