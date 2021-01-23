WRENTHAM -- A Wrentham teenager was critically injured in a dirt bike accident Friday.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said on the department's Facebook page Saturday that the teen crashed his dirt bike into a gate that was blocking the path on which he was riding.
He went on to say it's believed solar glare contributed to the crash and was "likely the reason the operator did not see the closed gate."
The teen was taken to a Rhode Island hospital where remains in critical condition, McGrath said.
