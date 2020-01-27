WRENTHAM -- The town is in the early stages of compiling a plan to be more compliant with federal guidelines for accommodating the handicapped.
The plan will evaluate areas where the town needs to make improvements in Americans With Disabilities Act accessibility and awareness, according to Town Administrator Kevin Sweet.
To assist local officials, the town has contracted with Newton-based KMA Architecture + Accessibility and will conduct an assessment of town programs and services.
As a first step, KMA has put together a survey to allow residents to give input on their experiences with ADA accessibility in town. All residents are encouraged to answer the brief five-question survey.
The survey will also be available on the town website, www.wrentham.ma.us, and hard copies will be available at town hall.
Residents who would prefer a printed copy can also email jgarland@kmaccess.com.
Completed surveys may be mailed to KMA, 1 Bridge St., Suite A102, Newton, MA 02458. Phone responses may also be given at 617-641-2802.
The deadline to complete the survey is Wednesday, Feb. 12. All survey responses are anonymous.
“This plan will benefit each and every resident of town as well as those visiting from other communities, and we value the input of the public as part of the planning process,” Sweet said.
In addition to the survey, town departments will complete an eight-page self-evaluation prepared by KMA. The self-evaluation will help the town identify areas that need improvement as part of the transition plan.
After reviewing the public survey and self-evaluation responses, KMA will identify any deficiencies and recommended solutions. This report will be released to the town as a draft for comments before being finalized.
