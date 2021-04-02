WRENTHAM — Voters will decide two races in Monday’s annual town election, three-way contests for board of selectmen and local school board.
Selectman and former police chief James Anderson, Christopher Gallo and Timothy Konowitz are running for two selectmen seats.
Anderson is going for a second term. Besides his seat, the term of Jerome “Jerry” McGovern is expiring but McGovern is not running for a third term.
Philip Jordan, Erin Greaney and Michael Crotty are running for two three-year seats on the local school committee. The incumbents, board vice chairwoman Erin Destefano and chairwoman Tracey Murphy, are not running.
There can be write-in candidates in the election.
Incumbent Robert Cass is the only official candidate for three seats expiring on the planning board. Members Everett Skinner Jr. and Thomas Wrynn didn’t take out nomination papers.
Nobody took out papers for a board of health seat held by Brian Kelly. Board of assessors member Thomas DiPlacido Jr. took out papers but didn’t return them.
For two library trustees spots, only member Maureen Osolnik will be listed on the ballot. The other seat that’s up is filled by Marleigh Brown.
Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Delaney Elementary School on Taunton Street.
The town has 9,434 registered voters, and Town Clerk Cindy Thompson is expecting a typical town election turnout of less than 10 percent.
