WRENTHAM — Residents will vote on a nearly $50 million budget and decide whether to support spending over $1 million for a new town well at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of King Philip Regional High School on Franklin Street (Route 140).
Besides the $49.8 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, about $1.3 million is sought for well exploration and replacement and other water system upgrades.
A town well has undergone emergency repairs and is in danger of collapsing. “This is a critical project to meet current and future water demands,” town officials said.
Another money request is for funding for building and equipment expenditures known as capital items.
In other business, the percentage of affordable housing units in senior community developments would be increased from 5% to 15%.
Many of the 17 articles on the meeting warrant are routine procedural ones.
For the entire warrant and a report to voters, visit www.wrentham.ma.us.