WRENTHAM -- A major water leak at town hall over the weekend caused significant damage and has closed the building to the public for the foreseeable future.
There was excessive water damage in several offices throughout the building, including town administrator, assessor, accounting and nurse, as well as parts of the hallways on both floors, according to Town Administrator Kevin Sweet.
The town is closing parts of the building to staff until repairs can be made, Sweet said, adding conference spaces and the assessor's office have been relocated to the Fiske Public Library on Randall Road.
The town's insurance provider is working on procuring office trailers to accommodate staff on-site, and trailers are anticipated to be in place by the end of next week, Sweet said.
While no exact timeline has been established, it is expected it will be several months before the building is fully repaired and reopened, he said.
The damage was discovered Saturday morning by town staff. Since then, town officials and emergency cleanup crews have been dealing with the damage.
The problem was traced to an HVAC ceiling unit coil that burst.
A review of the control system throughout the building has already begun to determine the exact cause, Sweet said.
Despite the closure of several offices, the town is continuing to serve the public.
Anyone wishing to reach a department is advised to call the department.
A list of phone numbers is available at www.wrentham.ma.us.
"Having closed town hall for the better part of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town officials are already familiar with working remotely and serving residents in this manner," Sweet said. "We are confident that we will continue to be able to provide a high level of service to all Wrentham residents despite the disruption this damage will cause."
