WRENTHAM — Town hall is scheduled to reopen to the public Monday nearly six months after it was flooded by a burst pipe and heavily damaged.
The building will be open regular hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
“After a long, tedious process to repair and restore town hall following major water damage, the time to reopen is soon upon us,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said.
The major water leak occurred over an early April weekend and caused significant damage, closing the building to the public.
There was water damage in several offices throughout the building, including the town administrator, assessor, accounting, and nurse, as well as parts of the hallways on both floors, Sweet said.
The problem was traced to an HVAC ceiling unit coil that burst.
Parts of the building were unusable by staff and conference spaces and the assessor’s office were relocated to the Fiske Public Library.
The town’s insurance provider worked to get office trailers set up outside town hall in the parking lot to accommodate staff.
Damage amounted to roughly $700,000, including the cost of repairs, demolition, and replacement of damaged furnishings and other items.
Other than a “small deductible,” the tab is being covered by insurance, town officials said.
Before the flooding, town hall had been closed from December to March due to the pandemic, and employees and the public were used to doing a lot of business over the phone and internet, officials noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.