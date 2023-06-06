WRENTHAM — Residents at the annual town meeting approved a nearly $52 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 and supported looking into alternative electrical companies.
They backed three requests from the state Legislature.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WRENTHAM — Residents at the annual town meeting approved a nearly $52 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 and supported looking into alternative electrical companies.
They backed three requests from the state Legislature.
The two-hour meeting drew 124 residents to King Philip Regional High School.
A handful of them had several questions about the budget, but mostly they were minor inquiries.
The $51.74 million budget — an increase of $1.8 million, or 3.67%, allocates $13.9 million for local education, $12.25 million for King Philip schools, $1.34 million for Tri-County, $7.67 million for public safety, $4 million for general government, and $2.57 million for public works.
A $2.98 million water enterprise fund was approved that is paid for with user fees.
Voters gave permission for the town to look into joining a program with other communities to negotiate better electrical rates as many area communities have done. Any change would involve electrical distribution or supply.
“Will this actually reduce our electrical bills?” former selectman Bob Cohen asked.
Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said that is the ultimate goal. “It requires further review,” Sweet said.
Three home rule petitions from the state Legislature were supported:
One would increase the number of on-premise alcohol licenses from three to 10 for planned and future economic development, such as restaurants at the 50-acre former site of Crosby Valve.
“It is a lot,” resident Melissa Fulton said of the increase.
The town also has 14 other liquor licenses under a state quota.
Firefighters up to the deputy chief would be removed from hiring requirements under the state Civil Service program, allowing the town to conduct its own hiring and promotion procedures and decisions.
“You don’t have to hire off the Civil Service list, which is one of the big issues for us,” Sweet said.
Another home rule petition requested would allow Police Chief William McGrath to serve up to age 70, which he will reach in June 2030. State law now restricts chiefs to work only until 65 years old unless state permission is obtained. Sweet said it was more for planning purposes to give the town options.
Over $1 million in building and equipment expenditures, known as capital items, were also approved, including $398,450 for a new ambulance.
Another $350,000 for road and sidewalk work in addition to state road funds was appropriated.
The $150,000 snow and ice budget for this fiscal year was supplemented by another $252,000.
Cohen inquired why the money was needed for what was a relatively snow free winter.
Sweet noted there were “several nuisance ice” storms and it costs about $70,000 every time the town’s salt shed is filled.
Also, $48,000 more was allocated for a new firefighters contract.
A citizens petition from Cohen that sought a temporary moratorium on senior living community developments and formation of a study committee to review a bylaw for such housing was postponed as the planning board hadn’t held a required public hearing.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.