WRENTHAM — Residents at Monday’s fall town meeting will be asked to adopt state energy-saving building regulations and remove the police chief and deputy chief positions from the Civil Service program.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at King Philip Regional High School on Franklin Street (Route 140) in Wrentham.
The so-called Stretch Energy Code has been adopted by many communities in the area and state.
It requires energy-saving steps for home and business construction but most of the regulations are already in local and state building codes.
Civil Service is a state program that guides hiring, and many communities in the state, including the Attleboro area, have been withdrawing from the program because of its restrictions.
Civil Service restricts hiring personnel to a candidate list and gives local communities little say in who they can appoint.
If voters favor the board of selectmen’s request, the town would need the state Legislature’s approval to break away from the hiring program for the two positions.
Also on the 10-article warrant are three requests to spend Community Preservation Funds, including $35,000 for a part-time archivist and supplies to preserve historical commission artifacts.
And $38,750 is sought from the funds for weed mitigation in Mirror Lake.
The Community Preservation Fund is funded with money from a property tax surcharge for open space, recreation, affordable housing and historic preservation.
There are also a few financial matters involving the town and water budgets up for a vote, including a request to fund an employee contract for the clerical union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.