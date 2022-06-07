WRENTHAM -- Residents at the annual town meeting approved a nearly $50 million budget for the coming fiscal year and backed spending over $1 million for a new well.
Monday night's meeting at King Philip Regional High School drew 76 residents and lasted only about half an hour.
The meeting sparked no extensive discussion, all unanimous votes, and Town Clerk Cindy Thompson couldn't recall a shorter town meeting in years.
The $49.8 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 includes $13.4 million for local schools, $12.1 million for the King Philip Regional School District, $7.1 million for public safety, $3.7 million for general government, and $2.48 million for public works.
Apart from the budget, about $1.3 million is earmarked for well exploration and replacement and other water system upgrades.
A town well has undergone emergency repairs and is in danger of collapsing, and officials called a new well a "critical project to meet current and future water demands."
Also, $346,284 was approved for building and equipment needs known as capital items, including continued lease payments for an ambulance and fire engine, and purchase of two mini excavators for the DPW and water division and a riding mower for the recreation department.
In other business, there were a few zoning changes supported, including increasing the percentage of affordable housing units in senior community developments from 5% to 15%.
Many of the 17 articles on the meeting warrant were routine procedural ones.