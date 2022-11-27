WRENTHAM — Besides several Community Preservation Act requests at this week’s fall town meeting, voters also tackled a few other matters.
A new stormwater bylaw was unanimously supported that will protect waterways and groundwater.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WRENTHAM — Besides several Community Preservation Act requests at this week’s fall town meeting, voters also tackled a few other matters.
A new stormwater bylaw was unanimously supported that will protect waterways and groundwater.
The federal government requires all communities to update the regulations. Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said Wrentham has been working on the new bylaw for three years with the assistance of a consultant.
Voters also approved following in the footsteps of many other towns in the area and across the state, renaming the board of selectmen as the select board.
Town Clerk Cindy Thompson, who sits on the general bylaw review committee, said the committee recommended holding off on the latter change because of cost, noting the name change could be part of a future revision of town bylaws.
“We know the process is going to be lengthy and it’s going to be involved,” select board Chair Joseph Botaish said. “We feel it’s time to make the change.”
The proposal was backed by a vote of 120-20.
In other action, the deputy fire chief position was removed from the state’s Civil Service program, which was done to the deputy police chief position a few years back.
Funding for new union contracts for police ($51,500) and DPW workers ($34,300) also was approved.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.